The Long Beach Police Department is looking for the driver of a vehicle who hit and killed a pedestrian and then drove away from the scene last month.

The collision happened around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Orange Avenue.

The pedestrian, identified only as a 35-year-old Long Beach man, was hit by a white four-door sedan while crossing the road in a marked crosswalk.

While crossing, the man was hit by a car making a left turn from Orange to PCH. The pedestrian had the right of way at the time, police said.

Video from the scene shows the vehicle approach the pedestrian, strike him and then drive away.

The driver of a second vehicle, a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, didn’t see the man on the ground and accidentally ran over him a second time as the man laid incapacitated on the ground.

Responders provided first aid to the man, but paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

The Police Department released video from the scene on Tuesday. Both the pedestrian and the white sedan can be clearly seen in the video.

Police are hoping that with the release of this new video, someone may be able to recognize the vehicle involved and help bring them to justice.

Anyone with information about the crash or the driver is asked to contact LBPD traffic detectives at 562-570-7355.

Anonymous tips can be made online at lacrimestoppers.org.