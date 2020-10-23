Long Beach police rescue 13-year-old girl, arrest man on suspicion of human trafficking

Long Beach police rescued a 13-year-old girl from a North Carolina man suspected of human trafficking last month, who was arrested, authorities said Thursday.

The victim was reunited with a relative while the suspect, 23-year-old Tyler Rosbor, remains behind bars on suspicion of one count of human trafficking of a minor and one count of pimping in connection with another case, according to Long Beach police. He is being held on $175,000 bail, and his next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 23.

Investigators believe Rosbor, a resident of Browns Summit, North Carolina, arrived in California in September and met the victim through a woman allegedly involved in prostitution, police said.

Detectives arrested Rosbor on Sept. 24, the same day they received information a 13-year-old girl was being trafficked in the Los Angeles area, police said. They arranged to meet the victim in Long Beach, where they found her and arrested Rosbor.

The girl was previously forced into sex trafficking by two other people in Merced County, where local prosecutors are now investigating the allegations, according to Long Beach police.

Police reunited the girl with a relative and provided her with services through the Los Angeles County First Responder Protocol for Sexually Exploited Children.

The protocol sets a standard for how law enforcement agencies in L.A. County handle underage victims of trafficking, protecting children from arrests and other forms of penalization they have faced in the past.

“Despite being victims of exploitation, these children were routinely criminalized for behavior they were force­fully manipulated into by their exploiters,” reads a description of the protocol on the county’s website.

The county currently requires child-serving agencies to be involved in the efforts of law enforcement when cases involve underage victims of trafficking.

Anyone with information regarding the Long Beach case is urged to call police at 562-570-7219. Those wishing to remain anonymous may submit a tip to L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.