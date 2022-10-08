Authorities responded to three home burglaries in Long Beach in less than two hours on Friday night.

Long Beach Police say the burglaries all happened within the same area and the suspects remain at large.

The first incident occurred at 8:20 p.m. at the 5500 block of El Jardin Street. The victim told police she spotted three men in the backyard. The suspects fled the scene before police arrived and did not break into the home.

The second incident occurred at 9:41 p.m. when officers responded to the 5600 block of El Parque Street. The suspects smashed a sliding door, entered the home and stole jewelry, police said.

The third incident occurred at 9:52 p.m. when officers responded to the 4200 block of Country Club Drive. Police say the suspects pried a door open, entered the home and stole jewelry.

Officers are working to determine whether the incidents are related. No suspect information is available.

General tips to prevent burglaries:

Always lock doors when leaving, even if only for a moment.

Good lighting is the No. 1 deterrent for crime, police say, so keep your front porch and exteriors well-lit.

Keep an eye for suspicious people knocking on doors. They may be checking whether someone is home.

Do not leave a name or ID tag attached to house keys. If lost or stolen, thieves can locate your home.

If you spot a suspicious vehicle, write down the license plate.

Never leave a house key hidden outside the home.

Keep garage doors locked and closed when not in use.

Keep trees and bushes well trimmed to prevent hiding spots for thieves.

If you spot a broken window or opened door, do not enter and call the police immediately.

Police are reminding the public that if they “see something, they should say something” by calling 911 for emergencies and 562-435-6711 to report suspicious activity.