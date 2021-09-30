Long Beach police searching for suspect tied to at least 8 sexual battery incidents of women walking alone

Police in Long Beach are investigating eight sexual batteries of women that investigators believe are connected, officials said Wednesday.

The Long Beach Police Department on Sept. 29, 2021 released this map of where the eight sexual battery incidents were reported.

In May, police learned of a man who approached a woman from behind and sexually battered her. Since then, detectives have connected it to seven other incidents with similar circumstances, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

The incidents generally involved women who were walking alone.

During several of the incidents, the suspect who appeared to be jogging would sexually batter the victims as he passes them, before fleeing on foot, police said.

The batteries would happen between Alamitos Avenue east of Redondo Avenue, and Ocean Boulevard north of Anaheim Street. They were reported in the mornings and afternoons, and spanned the months of May, June, August and September.

The suspect is being described as a Black man with a light complexion, estimated to be between 30 to 40 years old. The man is about 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall, with a thin build and a neck tattoo of a red lip.

Police said he was usually seen wearing long sleeve shirts, joggers and black running shoes, and possibly drives a silver-colored sedan.

On Wednesday, police asked for more information on additional victims that could be tied to the same suspect.

Anyone who may have also been a victim is asked to call Police Dispatch at 562-435-6711.

People with information on the person responsible for the sexual batteries are asked to contact Sex Crimes Detective Detail at 562-570-7368. Anonymous tips can be sent in through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.