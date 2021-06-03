Long Beach Police seek additional victims after arresting music teacher accused of lewd acts against minor

Bryan Scott is seen in a booking photo released by the Long Beach Police Department on June 3, 2021.

Long Beach police are asking possible additional victims of a man suspected of performing lewd acts on a minor to come forward.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 4th Street and Ximeno Avenue on May 12, regarding a report of a lewd act with a minor, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

A girl said she was inappropriately touched earlier that day by a man who gives in-home music lessons. Police did not provide information on whether the man was her teacher.

The following day, Bryan Scott, a 55-year-old resident of Lynwood, was arrested on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts against a minor.

Scott remains in custody at Men’s Central Jail on $125,000 bail.

Detectives are seeking possible additional victims.

Anyone who has more information is asked to contact Long Beach Police Special Victims Detectives Nikki Alexander and Hector Gomez at 562-570-7321. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.