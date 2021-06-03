Long Beach Police seek additional victims after arresting music teacher accused of lewd acts against minor

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bryan Scott is seen in a booking photo released by the Long Beach Police Department on June 3, 2021.

Bryan Scott is seen in a booking photo released by the Long Beach Police Department on June 3, 2021.

Long Beach police are asking possible additional victims of a man suspected of performing lewd acts on a minor to come forward.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 4th Street and Ximeno Avenue on May 12, regarding a report of a lewd act with a minor, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

A girl said she was inappropriately touched earlier that day by a man who gives in-home music lessons. Police did not provide information on whether the man was her teacher.

The following day, Bryan Scott, a 55-year-old resident of Lynwood, was arrested on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts against a minor.

Scott remains in custody at Men’s Central Jail on $125,000 bail.

Detectives are seeking possible additional victims.

Anyone who has more information is asked to contact Long Beach Police Special Victims Detectives Nikki Alexander and Hector Gomez at 562-570-7321. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News