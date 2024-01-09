A homeless man was arrested in connection with a spree of sexual batteries in Long Beach, police said, and investigators believe there could be more victims who have not yet come forward.

According to a Long Beach Police Department news release, Charles Larry Matthews, 56, committed the following sexual batteries:

On Jan. 4, 2024, at approximately 12:25 p.m. at Molino Avenue and Anaheim – Sexual battery against a female adult victim

On Jan. 6, 2024, at approximately 1:45 p.m. at Atlantic Avenue and Broadway – Sexual battery against a female teenage victim

On Jan. 6, 2024, at approximately 2 p.m. at Alamitos Avenue and Broadway – Sexual battery against a female adult victim

It was immediately after the later Jan. 6 attack that Matthews was taken into custody, police said.

“Through their quick response time, officers were able to immediately locate and apprehend the suspect after the sexual battery incidents,” the release said.

Matthews is being held at the LBPD on two counts of sexual battery. No bail or court information was available, but police said city prosecutors have been presented the case for possible charges and Matthews’ bail is pending magistrate review.

“Detectives believe there may be additional victims and encourage anyone with information to contact Sex Crimes Detective R. Jahangiri at 562-570-7354,” the release said.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or lacrimestoppers.org.