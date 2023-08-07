Robert Hunt-Taylor is seen in a photo provided by Long Beach police on Aug. 7, 2023.

Police in Long Beach are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy who has unspecified medical conditions and needs medical attention.

Robert Hunt-Taylor was last seen around 12:20 a.m. Monday at his home on Cedar Avenue. It is unknown where he was headed at the time.

He is Black, is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 148 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

Hunt-Taylor was last seen wearing a red short sleeve shirt with the word “Baller” on it, gray sweatpants, red shoes and a backpack, according to Long Beach police.

Anyone with information about the missing boy is asked to call the LBPD’s missing persons detail at 562-570-7246 or dispatch at 562-435-6711.