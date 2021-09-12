Long Beach police seek help in finding missing nonverbal man

The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 26-year-old man who went missing early Sunday morning, the department announced.
Davontay Marquise Clark was last seen at about 1 a.m. at his home in the 600 block of West 3rd Street in Long Beach, police said.
Clark is nonverbal, suffers from medical conditions and may become disoriented, police said.
Clark is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 162 pounds and has black hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt and brown sweatpants.
Anyone with information should call the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at 562-570-7246. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call 800-222-TIPS (8477).