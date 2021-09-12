Long Beach police seek help in finding missing nonverbal man

Davontay Marquise Clark, 26, shown in this undated photo, is missing, and the Long Beach Police Department is asking for help finding him. (LBPD)

The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 26-year-old man who went missing early Sunday morning, the department announced.

Davontay Marquise Clark was last seen at about 1 a.m. at his home in the 600 block of West 3rd Street in Long Beach, police said.

Clark is nonverbal, suffers from medical conditions and may become disoriented, police said.

Clark is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 162 pounds and has black hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt and brown sweatpants.

Anyone with information should call the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at 562-570-7246. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call 800-222-TIPS (8477).