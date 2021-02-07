Long Beach police shoot and kill man who allegedly pointed gun at passing motorists near park

Long Beach police shot and killed a man they said was pointing a gun at passing motorists near a park on Saturday night.

The department said it dispatched officers to the area of Magnolia Avenue and 14th Street around 9:15 p.m. after receiving a call about a person armed with a gun.

They found a man who matched the description by the “calling parties” on the side of a park brandishing a firearm, according to the Police Department. Police said they commanded him to drop the gun but the man refused, and at least one officer opened fire. They rendered aid until the arrival of city Fire Department crews, who pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said.

“It was determined five officers were involved and the officers did not sustain any injuries,” the department said in a statement.

The agency said all officers had body cameras, and that it’s reviewing footage from the incident.

According to the agency, a preliminary investigation found that the man was walking in the area aiming the firearm at passing vehicles and at least four people. None were injured.

Police said they later recovered a firearm at the scene.

Long Beach police noted in their news release that officers had quickly responded because there had been five recent shootings within a five-block radius of the location since Jan. 1.

The agency said the release of the man’s identity is pending notification of kin.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office will investigate the case.

Police urged anyone with information to contact Long Beach police homicide detectives Donald Collier and Leticia Gamboa at 562-570-7244. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), text TIPLA at 274637 (CRIMES) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.