Long Beach police shoot and wound armed man: Officials

Long Beach police shot and wounded an armed suspect Friday morning, officials said.

Officers responded to the area of Los Coyotes Diagonal and Woodruff Avenue around 8:20 a.m. after getting a call about a person waving a knife.

When they got there, they found a man inside a parked vehicle holding a firearm, Long Beach Police Department spokesperson Allison Gallagher said.

“Responding officers saw that the suspect was holding a firearm, and after several officer attempts to de-escalate the situation, an officer involved shooting occurred,” police said. 

It’s unclear how many officers opened fire or what prompted police to shoot.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body that was not life-threatening, according to police. He was taken to a local hospital by Long Beach Fire Department personnel for treatment.

The department said no officers were injured during the incident.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a large police presence in the area around 10 a.m., with cruisers seen stopped behind a dark-colored sedan in the area of Los Coyotes Diagonal.

Police said detectives responded to the scene to investigate the incident. No further details were immediately available. 

