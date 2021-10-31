Long Beach police shoot, wound man allegedly armed with paintball gun

Long Beach police said a man was holding a paintball gun, pictured here, when an officer shot and wounded him on Oct. 31, 2021. (Courtesy of the Long Beach Police Department)

A police officer wounded a 28-year-old man allegedly armed with a paintball gun during a shooting early Sunday morning in West Long Beach, authorities said.

The man suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to his lower body and is expected to survive, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release Sunday.

The incident happened at about 1:04 a.m., when officers responded to a call about gunshots being heard in the 1900 block of Harbor Avenue, the Police Department said.

When the first officer arrived, a man “pointed a weapon in the direction of the officer, that appeared to be a firearm,” LBPD stated in the news release.

“An officer drew his duty weapon and fired at the suspect, wounding him,” the news release said.

Officers started giving the man first aid, and paramedics soon took the man to a local hospital, police said.

Police quickly determined that the weapon the man had was actually “a CO2-powered paintball pistol,” LBPD said.

Police said the wounded man is a 28-year-old resident of Long Beach who “later told officers he was suicidal.”

Investigators were reviewing body-camera footage of the incident.

The Police Department and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office were both investigating the officer’s decision to fire.

