Students at Lakewood High School and other campuses in the Long Beach Unified School District walked out of class Friday for Gun Violence Awareness Day.

At Lakewood high, students also held a rally on the football field, where they held a sign saying “Am I next?”

The protest also involved allegations by some students that district leaders have failed to address incidents involving violence.

The demonstrations come more than a week after a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas left 19 students and two teachers dead.

