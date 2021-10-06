Long Beach school district votes to fire safety officer who fatally shot 18-year-old mother

Manuela Sahagun, mother of Mona Rodriguez, center, hugs family members during a news conference outside Long Beach Memorial Care Hospital on Oct. 1, 2021. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

The Long Beach Unified School District Board of Education has unanimously voted to fire the safety officer who opened fire last month on a moving car filled with young people, killing a female passenger.

The officer, Eddie F. Gonzalez, was terminated during a closed-session vote Wednesday.

During a news conference, Supt. Jill Baker said that officials believed the officer had violated the district’s use-of-force policy.

“We believe the decision to terminate this officer’s employment is warranted, justified and quite frankly, the right thing to do,” she said Wednesday.

