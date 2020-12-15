Long Beach schools push back reopening to March as coronavirus cases continue to surge

Drake York helps his first-grade daughter, Paisley, with a school question at their Long Beach home in October 2020. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Students in the Long Beach school district, the fourth largest system in California, will not be returning to campus until at least March 1, as the dangerous coronavirus surge continues to rage through the region.

The district, with about 72,000 students and 12,000 employees, had planned to start in-person instruction in January. But with the unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases, it is unlikely that Los Angeles County will meet the threshold needed to reopen schools by then, officials said.

The announcement comes a week after the Los Angeles Unified School District shut down all on-campus services due to the rise in cases. L.A. Unified has not yet announced plans for January.

This week, the county announced it has fewer than 100 ICU beds available and more than 4,400 people hospitalized with COVID-19, a dire sign.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.