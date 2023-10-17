The City of Long Beach is searching for volunteers to participate in this year’s Día de los Muertos parade.

The parade is scheduled to take place in downtown Long Beach on Nov. 4, and volunteers from local businesses, nonprofit organizations and community groups are being sought to partake in the event.

Among the positions that need filled, the City is looking for banner walkers, crowd control, registration teams and other miscellaneous roles that will be crucial for the parade to go off without a hitch.

This is the 8th annual Día de los Muertos celebration in Long Beach, which celebrates the culture and tradition of the indigenous communities of Mexico and Latin America.

The celebration features traditional music, dance, food, clothing and arts and crafts.

Those interested in lending their time for the event are urged to sign up and register as a volunteer. Registering ahead of time is required and submissions can be submitted online.

Additional information can also be obtained by contacting the office of Councilwoman Mary Zendejas at district1@longbeach.gov.

Those who dedicate their time can expect to be working the parade from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The celebrations will continue into the night with the Arte y Ofrendas Festival at Rainbow Lagoon.

“As family, friends and neighbors continue those traditions in ways that are most meaningful in their lives, the City encourages the entire community to also come together for this grand celebration in downtown Long Beach,” the City said.

For more information, click here.