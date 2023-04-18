A new temporary shelter for the homeless is being opened in Long Beach to help combat the homelessness crisis in the area.

The City of Long Beach announced that the new shelter, which will have over 85 beds, will be located at 702 West Anaheim Street and will serve as the area’s primary shelter once the Community Hospital Winter Shelter concludes its operations at the end of April.

“This temporary shelter will allow us to continue to provide for people experiencing homelessness with a safe, warm place to sleep, food and access to essential services,” said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson. “While shelters like this are critical resources, our efforts must also focus on connections into permanent housing…those who participate in our shelter program can work closely with a case manager to work toward these permanent opportunities.”

The emergency shelter will operate from April 28 through July 28, with the city noting that there is a possibility for “services to be extended at that site in the future” and that it may even be considered for a permanent facility in the long term.

To help fight the Long Beach housing crisis even more, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has granted over $5.1 million to provide resources to the community to respond to the homeless problem.

“Homelessness is the biggest challenge facing Long Beach and California,” said Congressman Robert Garcia (CA-42), who announced the funding going towards his district on Tuesday. “This emergency is going to take consistent federal support.”

In order to access emergency shelter services, individuals will first need a referral from the Multi-Service Center or Mobile Access Shelter. More information can be found by visiting the City of Long Beach Homeless Services website.