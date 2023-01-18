It was a monumental year for furry friends in Long Beach in 2022.

Long Beach Animal Care Services announced Wednesday that the past year was the best year on record for adoptions.

In 2022, the city’s animal services placed 1,961 pets into loving homes. That’s just shy of the previous two years’ worth of adoptions combined.

Annual adoption totals at Long Beach Animal Care Services since 2018.

Animal Care Services has operated with a strategic goal to place 1,500 animals into homes every year by 2024. It exceeded that goal by nearly 500 pets, two years ahead of schedule.

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson credits the historic year for pet adoptions on “community engagement and offsite adoption events.” Richardson added that the successful strategy is paying off and Animal Care Services will build on the the accomplishment moving forward.

Officials say Long Beach utilizes a “Compassion Saves” model which prioritizes things like community outreach, education and support services to help put more animals into forever homes.

The city’s 2024 Strategic Plan also paved the way for creation of new positions and allowed for the city to fill longtime vacancies to help in their mission.

In total, 1,901 animals were adopted and 500 were placed into foster homes. Forty offsite adoption events were hosted in 2022, which led to at least 60 adoptions.

The city also credits fun community events and donation drives for helping get the word out about adoptable animals in Long Beach.

“We have worked diligently to get as many animals as possible into loving, safe homes and our 2022 numbers reflect that commitment,” said Brent Dennis, Director of the Long Beach Department of Parks, Recreation and Marine. “I am so proud of the efforts made by our Animal Care Services staff and embrace by our community.”

Long Beach Animal Care Services is open for adoptions Wednesday through Sunday beginning at 10 a.m. For specific hours and information, click here.

You can also schedule a time to meet an adoptable animal by calling 562-570-7387.