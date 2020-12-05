Long Beach shooting leaves innocent bystander dead, 17-year-old girl wounded: Police

A shooting following a verbal confrontation in a Long Beach parking lot Friday night left an innocent bystander dead and a 17-year-old girl wounded, police said Saturday.

Alejandra Martinez, 36, was not believed to be the intended target of the shooting at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Anaheim Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The department plans to send more officers to patrol areas that have been the site of shootings within the past week, said Arantsa Chavarra, a department spokeswoman. She said the change is a result of an increase in shootings in the city.

On Friday, officers responded around 11:20 p.m. and found Martinez and a teenage girl both suffering gunshot wounds to their upper torsos, police said. Paramedics later rushed them to a nearby hospital, where Martinez was pronounced dead.

The 17-year-old girl was released from the hospital hours later, Chavarra said.

According to police, the shooter had verbally confronted a group of people waiting for their orders from a food vendor in the parking lot. The group consisted of men, women and children. Chavarra said the teenage victim was also believed to be part of the group.

The gunman fired several rounds at the group of people, and another unknown individual in the parking lot shot back, police said. Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related.

Martinez, a Long Beach resident, was an innocent bystander with no gang affiliations, police said.

The gunman was last seen driving a sedan northbound on Magnolia Avenue, authorities said.

No other details have been released as the search for the suspect and investigation continues.

Anyone with information can reach Long Beach Police Department Homicide Detectives Donald Collier or Leticia Gamboa at 562-570-7244.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.