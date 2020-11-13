Long Beach sites test for both coronavirus and flu with single swab

Long Beach is offering a combination flu and coronavirus tests at city-run sites that officials say is one of the first of its kind in Southern California.

“As flu season arrives, we have the potential of facing two major health crises, where folks could contract both COVID-19 and the flu,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement.

Flu and COVID-19 have similar symptoms and it’s possible to be infected with both at the same time, putting the patient at risk of serious illness, Long Beach health officials said.

“This new combination testing will help people experiencing flu-like symptoms to know if they have COVID-19 or the flu and which steps to take to recover and keep those around them safe,” Department of Health and Human Services Director Kelly Colopy said.

The health director said the new model is especially important as temperatures cool down.

The dual test uses a single swab, just like when testing for coronavirus alone. Residents have to make appointments beforehand either online or by calling 562-570-4636.

Free testing is offered to all residents of Long Beach, Signal Hill, Lakewood, Paramount and Compton, officials said.

Health officials urged residents to get vaccinated for the flu, explaining that it would also help save healthcare resources for COVID-19 patients. Long Beach COVID-19 testing sites also offer free flu vaccinations.

So far, more than 14,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Long Beach and 265 have died.

City officials on Thursday urged residents to be more vigilant and adhere to safety protocols as Los Angeles County sees a surge in coronavirus infections.

“We know people are experiencing COVID fatigue and impatience, but our choices and actions truly do affect our health and the health of our families and neighbors,” Colopy said. “It’s important that we commit to reducing close contact, sanitizing surfaces frequently and finding creative ways to socialize safely.”