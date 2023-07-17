A local all-star team that qualified for this year’s national softball tournament in Sacramento is asking for help raising travel funds.

Long Beach Heartwell’s 14U Gold All-Star team is heading to the nationals after qualifying at California’s state tournament in Lancaster.

Long Beach Heartwell’s 14U Gold All-Star Team. (GoFundMe)

The national tournament will be an 8-day event in Sacramento but the team needs to raise about $15,000 to get there.

A fundraising page has been created to help with travel and lodging expenses.

Donations can be made at this GoFundMe link.