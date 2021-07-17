Long Beach softball team raising funds to head to state championship tournament

Despite taking more than a year off the field due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Long Beach softball team still had the chops to advance to a regional state championship tournament.

But the pre-teens who make up the Long Beach Heartwell 12-U Silver All-Star fast-pitch softball team have not been able to celebrate a successful season because they still need to raise thousands of dollars to even get to their next competition.

The girls, who come from various cities from Long Beach to Norwalk, have been attending numerous All-star tournaments throughout SoCal and have since qualified to make it to the C State Games for the Pacific Coast region of the USA Softball All-American Games, which will be held in San Diego.

The softball team is now scrambling to raise funds in time to get to that competition which starts on July 22.

“We would be pretty disappointed because we worked hard to get to this final moment,” said Aubrielle Ramirez, one of the players. “At the same time, I feel like we would be OK because we got this far and we know it’s a great accomplishment.”

Those interested in supporting the Long Beach softball stars can do so by contributing to their GoFundMe account.