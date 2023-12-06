Long Beach police have arrested a 16-year-old boy who they believe intentionally hit a cyclist, sending him to the hospital where he later died.

The unidentified teen lives in Long Beach and was booked for murder on Wednesday. Police say he was already in custody on unrelated charges.

On July 9, Leobardo Cervantes, a 29-year-old resident of Long Beach, was struck at the intersection of California Avenue and Harding Street. Cervantes suffered serious traumatic injuries and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

On July 22, nearly two weeks after being hit, Cervantes died at the hospital.

Detectives determined that a dark-colored sedan was traveling at high speeds when it slammed into the cyclist and then fled the scene.

A motive has not been established, but police believe Cervantes was hit on purpose, although they have not disclosed how they came to that conclusion.

Because of the apparent intentionality of the act, the case was investigated as a murder.

The unnamed teen remains in police custody and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will ultimately determine whether or not to file murder charges.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Donald Collier or Chasen Contreras at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can be made through Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers.