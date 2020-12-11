Long Beach to get 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the next few weeks, mayor says

A healthcare worker hands out coronavirus tests at Veterans Memorial Stadium at Long Beach City College on Dec. 9.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

As vaccines take center stage in the fight against the coronavirus, Long Beach officials convened a news conference on Thursday to announce their inoculation plan.

In the next few weeks, the city will receive 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, with 11,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine arriving in early January, Mayor Robert Garcia said.

Shots will go first into the arms of medical professionals, essential workers and high-risk senior citizens. Other Long Beach residents will probably be able to get the vaccine by late spring or early summer.

As one of two cities in Los Angeles County with its own public health department, Long Beach has an unusual degree of autonomy in setting coronavirus policies.

