Long Beach to offer food workers COVID-19 vaccine in coming days, city says

Ambulances are parked outside an emergency room entrance at Long Beach Medical Center Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The city of Long Beach will start offering COVID-19 vaccines to workers in the food sector in the coming days, officials announced Wednesday.

This includes employees at grocery stores and restaurants who live or work in Long Beach. But it excludes drivers for food delivery apps such as GrubHub, Instacart and UberEats, according to the city. Long Beach officials said they’re contacting employers, and that the vaccinations will take place at the Long Beach Convention Center — appointments required.

Like elsewhere in Southern California, vaccination appointments are quickly being booked in Long Beach. Slots have already been filled for the week of Jan. 19, the city said, encouraging food workers to check with their employers or sign up for updates on the city website.

Along with Pasadena, Long Beach has a health agency that runs separately from the L.A. County Department of Public Health, which has not extended vaccination availability to food workers.

Health care employees, long-term facility residents, people over the age of 65 and government emergency personnel were already qualified to get vaccinated in Long Beach. In announcing the addition on Wednesday, the head of the city’s health department described food sector workers to be “very much in the frontline.”

“The nature of their jobs puts their health at risk as they can’t work from home and may not always physically be able to distance themselves from others,” health director Kelly Colopy said in a statement.

The city did not immediately disclose how many doses are available but said that 21,644 vaccines have been administered so far.

Here are the residents qualified as of Wednesday, Jan. 20, to get vaccinated in other jurisdictions. Click the following link for updates and see any available appointments:

L.A. County (except Long Beach and Pasadena)

Health care workers

Long-term care facility residents

People 65 or older

Pasadena

Health care workers

Long-term care facility residents

People 75 or older

Workers at risk of exposure in the following sectors: education, child care services, emergency services, food and agriculture

Ventura County

Health care workers

People 75 or older

Orange County (click here for more information about who’s qualified)

Health care workers

Long-term care facility residents

People 65 or older

Emergency service workers

San Bernardino County

Health care workers

People 65 or older

Riverside County

Health care workers

Long-term facility residents

Emergency service workers

Mortuary workers

Food and agriculture workers

People 65 and older