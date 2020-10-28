Long Beach to offer up to 40 hours of free, in-home child care services per week

The City of Long Beach is offering up to 40 hours of free child care per week to residents who meet certain requirements, officials announced Tuesday.

The city’s WorkLB Childcare Program will provide access to free, in-home child care services to qualified working parents and guardians, so that they can work daytime, evenings or weekends while knowing their kids are being cared for from the safety of their own home, according to a news release by the city.

Working parents will have the ability to book up to 40 hours of care services seven days a week, 24 hours a day through the program, based on a family’s care needs, including support for children with disabilities and special needs, officials said.

For families that do not have internet access at home, the city said Skills4Care (S4C), a community non-profit organization, will provide support and help to schedule bookings for those families.

“WorkLB Childcare connects providers and working parents to give those seeking employment a place to work and safe and reliable child care services to those who need it during this challenging time,” Mayor Robert Garcia stated.

The program will be accepting applications until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

City staff will review applications on a first come, first served basis to determine eligibility, as funding is limited, officials said. However, priority will be given to families in neighborhoods with disproportionately higher positivity rates of COVID-19, families with foster children, families with individuals experiencing disabilities or special health care needs, and essential workers, according to the news release.

Those who are eligible for the program but are not selected will be placed on a waitlist in the event that more funding becomes available.

Additional program details, including income eligibility requirements and application materials are available at pacific-gateway.org/WorkLBCARES. Applications can also be picked up and submitted in person from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Nov. 2 at Pacific Gateway, 4811 Airport Plaza Dr. Ste. 120.