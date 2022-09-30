A flu vaccine is administered at a walk-up Covid-19 testing site, November 24, 2020, in San Fernando, California. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Long Beach will begin offering flee flu vaccines at clinics around the city beginning Oct. 3 and continuing until Nov. 1.

The Long Beach Health Department recommends that everyone six months of age and older get the flu vaccine each year, the city of Long Beach stated in a news release about the free clinics.

“We are working to ensure that residents — regardless of healthcare coverage — are able to access vaccines and help keep themselves and our community healthy this flu season,” Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia stated in the news release.

The clinics will be held at the following locations on the listed dates:

El Dorado Park located at 2800 N. Studebaker Rd on Monday, Oct. 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

McBride Park located at 1550 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ramona Park located at 3301 E. 65th St. on Monday, Oct. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

MacArthur Park located at 1321 E. Anaheim St. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Long Beach Senior Center located at 1150 E. 4th St. on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admiral Kidd Park located at 2125 Santa Fe Ave. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Silverado Park located at 1545 W. 31st St. on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Main Health Facility located at 2525 Grand Ave. on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Appointments for this clinic will be available on the MyTurn website.

Houghton Park located at 6301 Myrtle Ave. on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bixby Park located at 130 Cherry Ave. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More information can be found on the city’s website.