Long Beach to reopen bike and walking paths along shores; beaches remain closed

People walk by the sea in Long Beach, California on March 29, 2020. (APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

Starting Monday, the city of Long Beach will reopen beach bike and pedestrian paths, tennis centers and tennis courts with certain guidelines, though beaches remain closed.

On bike and walking paths, people should keep six feet apart, avoid crowded areas and not gather in groups or linger at any location, according to the city of Long Beach. Face coverings must be worn when in close contact with others but are no required while engaging in “physically-distanced exercise.”

“We know our community has been anxious to get back outdoors,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a written statement. “While our beaches are still closed, like many of you, I am looking forward to the beach bike and pedestrian path opening up on Monday. Please remember to practice physical distancing so that we can continue to make more places available.”

Beach bathrooms will be reopened while parking lots remain closed.

All L.A. County beaches are closed but the Department of Beach and Harbors said they may reopen as early as May 13 for activities such as swimming, kayaking and walking. Lounging, however, won’t be allowed, a department representative said.

Meanwhile, most trails and golf courses throughout the county were allowed to reopen Saturday.

Long Beach tennis centers must implement a distancing protocol prior to reopening. Pro shops are allowed to open only for curbside pickup and restaurants can offer takeout only.

Public parks in the city are open for active activities only, including walking, running and biking. Parking lots at will also reopen Monday, while social gatherings and picnics remain prohibited.

For more information on the city’s coronavirus response and safety measures, visit: longbeach.gov/COVID19.

Here are some helpful guidelines for the slow reopening of non-essential retailers, parks & trails 🏞 and golf courses ⛳️.



☑️ NO SOCIAL GATHERINGS

☑️ HAVE YOUR FACE COVERINGS HANDY

☑️ CONTINUE PHYSICAL DISTANCING (6 FT APART)

☑️ WASH YOUR HANDS FREQUENTLY & AVOID TOUCHING FACE pic.twitter.com/bLiHaPU385 — City of Long Beach (@LongBeachCity) May 9, 2020