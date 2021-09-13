Long Beach warns of road closures, traffic as Biden and Newsom visit to campaign against California recall

President Joe Biden is heading to Long Beach on Monday to campaign with Gov. Gavin Newsom against the California recall effort on the eve of the election, and city officials are warning that the visit and event will likely lead to traffic delays.

“We are expecting numerous street closures and congestion both tomorrow Monday 9/13 and on Tuesday 9/14 as the President and Governor travel across the city,” Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia tweeted.

Intermittent street closures will begin around 9 a.m. Monday and last through noon Tuesday, according to a Long Beach news release.

While the city did not immediately provide a list of the roads that will be impacted and when they will be shut down, officials did note that Third and Seventh streets can be used to access downtown.

Because of expected traffic delays, Long Beach businesses are being encouraged to consider allowing their employees to work remotely, if possible, on Monday as well as Tuesday morning.

The president is scheduled to arrive at Long Beach Airport before 7 p.m. Biden will then head to Long Beach City College, where he will join Newsom at a rally encouraging California voters to cast a “no” ballot in Tuesday’s election.

Because of the event, all buildings on the north side of the Liberal Arts Campus will be closed beginning noon Monday, according to a news release from the college. Classes in certain buildings will be relocated on Monday as a result.

Other campus-related closures on Monday include: the library in building L; the cafeteria in building E; the bookstore in building I; and all parking lots surrounding the north side of the Liberal Arts Campus, including lots C, D, E, F, G, H, and I.