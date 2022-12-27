The City of Long Beach is reinstating a financial incentive program that will help property owners pay for improvements and restorations of historically significant properties in the city.

Long Beach residents can qualify for tax incentives to maintain and preserve buildings recognized as historic landmarks or properties located within the city’s designated historic districts.

The program is made possible through the Mills Act, a California law that allows cities and municipalities to offer incentives to property owners to preserve and restore historic properties.

There are currently 117 properties with Mills Act contracts in Long Beach, the city says. Those properties include single-family homes, commercial properties, and mixed-use apartments and condominium buildings.

The program was placed on pause in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, but the city is moving forward and inviting property owners to attend two seminars to sign up and learn more about what incentives could be out there.

The public workshops will be the first step for people interested in qualifying for restoration incentives and are required for anyone interested in participating in the program.

The pre-application workshop takes place Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon at Jordan High School at 6500 Atlantic Ave.

The final application workshop will be held on Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Long Beach Energy Resources Department at 2400 E. Spring St.

Both workshops will provide property owners with background information about the program, eligibility requirements and estimates about possible tax savings.

Applications are processed only once a year and the deadline to submit an application is March 23.

For more information about the program, click here. Questions can be directed to Long Beach Preservation Planner Alejandro Plascencia at 562-570-6437.

“Long Beach is dedicated to preserving its rich heritage and maintaining the unique buildings that reflect the character and diversity of our city,” said Mayor Rex Richardson. “The Mills Act helps to further protect historic structures, while also providing qualified property owners with substantial tax savings each year.”