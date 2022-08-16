A Long Beach woman accused of making racist threats against her neighbors is facing multiple felony charges, as well as hate crime allegations.

Lorrene Mae Lake, 58, “allegedly threatened and hurled racial epithets at several of her neighbors ” at an apartment complex on East 2nd Street in July, as well as on Friday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

“When hate crimes occur in Los Angeles County, individuals accused of this conduct will be held accountable,” District Attorney George Gascón said. “The victims were subjected to criminal threats motivated by hate at their own home for months.”

Lake has been charged with seven felonies, six counts of making criminal threats and another count of violating civil rights. Her charges also include hate crime allegations, a count of possessing a gun with a temporary restraining order and misdemeanor counts of of disobeying a court order and resisting arrest.

Lake was booked into the Long Beach Police Station on Friday and held in lieu of $50,000 bail, and no release information was available.