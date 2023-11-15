Earlier this month, a shocking video from Long Beach captured an alleged sexual assault perpetrated by a homeless man.

It was the latest in a series of disturbing incidents involving the mentally ill and drug-dependent denizens of the city’s streets, residents and business owners told KTLA.

In response, city leaders are attempting to tackle the problem head-on with a program called “Roadmap to Downtown Recovery: Enhanced Focus on Downtown Long Beach.”

Rebekah Pedersen spoke with KTLA about the homeless man who sexually assaulted her in an incident captured on video. Oct. 23, 2023.

It’s a “three-phase plan, starting with the short term, to ensure that our downtown reflects the best of Long Beach,” Mayor Rex Richardson said on X, formerly Twitter.

“DTLB is an incredible community with a lot of momentum already—this is how we can ensure a strong recovery that prioritizes the needs of our local residents. When our downtown thrives, everyone thrives,” Richardson added.

Specific steps include more police patrolling on foot and bicycle to enhance public safety and financial grants for businesses to “revitalize storefronts” and expand their operations, the Press-Telegram reports.

The plan comes just after the announcement of a new Hard Rock Hotel being built in the area.

For more information on the “Roadmap to Downtown Recovery,” visit the city’s website.