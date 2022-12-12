The City of Long Beach is once again inviting guests aboard the RMS Queen Mary after more than two years of the ship being closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic and repairs.

“I am thrilled to welcome visitors back onboard the Queen Mary and share the beauty and history of this landmark with our community once again,” Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement.

To celebrate the limited reopening, the city is offering free guided tours for the public on select days for a limited time starting Dec. 15, according to a news release.

Queen Mary Tour Dates include:

Dec. 15

Dec. 22

Dec. 23

Jan. 6

Jan.7

Jan.8

Jan.13

Jan.14

Jan.15

People interested in the tour can sign up online. A valid reservation, tour confirmation email, and photo ID will be required to board the ship for the tour.

During the one-hour tour, guests can visit select areas of the ship like Promenade Shops, Observation Bar, Queen Salon, Royal Salon, and other areas. The guided tours will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The ship was initially closed to the public in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that decision remained in effect once critical repairs were identified.

More information about the reopening of the ship’s hotel, eateries, and entertainment facilities will be released at a later date, a news release said.