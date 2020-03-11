Long lines, voting issues in L.A. County primary election prompt investigation

Los Angeles County chief elections official Dean Logan appears at an L.A. County Board of Supervisors meeting on March 10, 2020. (Credit: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday ordered an investigation into complaints about long waits and equipment malfunctions that hampered voting at many poll centers during last week’s primary election.

At a hearing on Tuesday, the supervisors ordered the county’s chief elections official, Dean Logan, to explain what they called “serious problems” for voters — and to address them before the general election in November.

They didn’t mince words in telling Logan that they were dissatisfied and concerned with the performance of a new $300 million electronic voting system that his office unveiled for the primary.

“We made it less accessible for people on Election Day. We made it less convenient. We made it less desirable to vote,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn, whose motion prompted the hearing. “I’m sorry to say I’ve lost confidence, and I know the public has lost confidence. We have to fix this.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.