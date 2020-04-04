Live Now
KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News

‘Long on fear, short of gear’: California hospitals wait for coronavirus surge

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A worker at Eisenberg Village, an assisted living facility in Reseda, Calif., conducts screenings for people with coronavirus symptoms last week.(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

A worker at Eisenberg Village, an assisted living facility in Reseda, Calif., conducts screenings for people with coronavirus symptoms last week.(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Nurses, doctors and thousands of medical workers inside California hospitals are already struggling through intense days — and intense emotions — as the wave of expected COVID-19 patients turns from a distant shadow to a roaring peril.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says more than 140,000 people in the state might need a hospital bed by the end of May, with about 26,000 requiring a high level of care — a scenario that predicts nearly two months until a peak. As of Friday, California had more than 12,000 positive cases of the novel coronavirus, with nearly 2,200 people hospitalized and 900 in intensive care.

So far, even as Los Angeles becomes a hot spot for the highly infectious pathogen, the number of serious coronavirus patients at most facilities in Southern California has been in the dozens. It’s a lull leaving ominously empty wards and frayed nerves.

“It’s like a pressure cooker,” said a nurse at UCLA. “Long on fear and short of gear.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

KTLA partners with Salvation Army

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter