Longtime L.A. City Council member Tom LaBonge dies at 67

Longtime city council member and beloved ambassador for Los Angeles Tom LaBonge has died at the age of 67, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Friday.

LaBonge represented the city’s 4th Council District from 2001 to 2015 and spent nearly 40 years as a city employee.

The Los Angeles native also served as a special assistant to Mayor Richard Riordan.

LaBonge retired from public office in 2015 but was still often seen as a champion for preservation efforts in Hollywood Hills and Griffith Park.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti reacted to his former colleague’s death on social media late Thursday.

“No one knew more Angelenos, no person gave more waking hours to our city, no one was a greater cheerleader for our town than Tom,” Garcetti stated.

For over a decade, Tom LaBonge and I worked together, as colleagues and neighboring Councilmembers.



We often said that while we shared a border, there was no dividing line between us, our work, and our districts. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) January 8, 2021

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said LaBonge was more than just an elected representative.

“He was the ultimate goodwill ambassador, servant, and historian for his City of Angels, and an icon. He led with his heart and truly loved the men and women of the LAPD,” Moore stated.

No cause of death was given by the Police Department.