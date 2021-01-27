Longtime leader of Los Angeles LGBT Center set to retire; new chief exec named

Lorri L. Jean (L) and David Bailey (R) speak onstage during the grand opening of the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Anita May Rosenstein Campus on April 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Los Angeles LGBT Center )

The Los Angeles LGBT Center, one of the world’s largest service agencies for LGBTQ people, has named a new chief executive to succeed its longtime leader.

Joe Hollendoner, chief executive of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation, will assume the new role in L.A. on July 6, the Los Angeles LGBT Center announced Wednesday. He will share the title for a year with Lorri L. Jean, who will retire in July 2022 after 25 years at the helm.

“It is an honor of a lifetime to be selected to lead the Los Angeles LGBT Center following such an iconic leader as Lorri Jean,” Hollendoner said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the Center’s board, staff and partners to ensure that the Center not only continues to be a trusted provider of care to the communities it currently serves but that we deepen our work to address the racial disparities and systemic racism that prohibits all members of the LGBTQ+ community from thriving.”

The Los Angeles LGBT Center, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019, has 10 locations, more than 800 employees, and myriad services for LGBTQ people, including medical care, senior services, homeless youth housing and legal services.

