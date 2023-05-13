Chris Roberts, whose was the voice of UCLA football and men’s basketball for more than two decades, died Friday at his Glendora home. He was 74.

Roberts, 74, had been battling Parkinson’s disease in the years after his retirement following the 2014-15 basketball season.

A fixture in Bruin athletics, Roberts first got the job as UCLA’s play-by-play broadcaster in the fall of 1992, and in his final season, he tied the school’s record for longest-tenured play-by-play broadcaster, which had been set by Fred Hessler.

Before that, he was the play-by-play broadcaster for Long Beach State.

Though he gained recognition as Chris Roberts, he was born Bob LaPeer in Alhambra.

It was not until 1970, when he was working at KFXM in San Bernardino, that he changed his name due to there being “another individual named Bob” working there, the school pointed out in its announcement of Roberts’ death.

Ben Bulch, who covers UCLA for the Los Angeles Times, paid tribute to Roberts on Twitter.

“Longtime UCLA broadcaster Chris Roberts has passed away,” Bulch wrote. “He was the best in the business and an even better person. Will miss him very much. Can hear his call in my head as I write this. Captured a glorious era in Bruin sports.”





