A mask and cleaning supplies sit on the ground outside an auto parts store that was looted on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 (OC Hawk)

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after an Autozone store in Harvard Heights was looted following a street takeover early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the auto parts store at 1920 S. Western Ave. after receiving reports that more than 30 people were inside the business and looting it from the back of the building.

When police arrived on scene, the looters had dispersed and an undetermined amount of merchandise had been stolen.

No arrests have been made at this time and no injuries have been reported.

Police confirmed that a street takeover was taking place near the store and is possibly related to the break-in.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are currently looking for security footage from the scene.

Anyone with information about the burglary is urged to contact the LAPD Tip Line at 1-877-527-3247. You can also submit an anonymous tip online.