Looters hit several stores in The Grove mall, set kiosk on fire

Nordstrom at The Grove is seen on May 30, 2020 after lootings during protests against the killing of George Floyd. (Dakota Smith / Los Angeles Times)

As looters began to descend on The Grove shopping mall on Saturday evening, two security guards outside the Nike store begged protesters not to enter.

“We’re one of you,” one guard said.

Several stores at the upscale shopping mall next to Farmers Market in Los Angeles were hit, including the Nordstrom. A police kiosk at the mall was set on fire but officials were able to extinguish it before it spread.

The crowd rushed into the mall after police attempted to push some of the protesters assembled near 3rd Street. As the looters entered the area, the Grove’s outdoor speakers played music — the familiar crooners the shopping mall is known for.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.