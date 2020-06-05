Breaking News
Watch live: Redlands commercial building fire triggers freeway closure
Looters in L.A. explain their actions: ‘We’ve got no other way of showing how angry we are’

A mannequin is seen on the street after a store was broken into in Hollywood on June 1, 2020, after a third day of protests and looting in California. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The young man flanked the shattered entry of a ransacked CVS in Santa Monica, where people had swept the shelves clean of everything from diapers to detergent. The man, who did not cover his face, admitted he was a looter. He did not apologize.

“We’ve got no other way of showing people how angry we are,” he said.

Out of the store ran another young man, this one holding a carton of eggs. He grabbed a friend and started scanning the street for targets: police cars. “We’re doing it because we can,” he said.

Over in Van Nuys, a teenage boy standing outside a ravaged Skechers store held up a backpack. That was all he took. But it was enough, he said.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.

