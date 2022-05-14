A brush fire broke out in Lopez Canyon Saturday afternoon, though it was under control within an hour, officials said.

The four-acre blaze burned light grass and medium brush in the 12000 block of North Lopez Canyon Road, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

Joining the LAFD were the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Angeles National Forest in battling the blaze, which took 69 firefighters 55 minutes to get under control.

No injuries were reported, and no structures were damaged.

As of 6:38 p.m. Saturday, the blaze was 60% contained, the LAFD said in an update.

“Firefighters will remain at scene tonight to check for hotspots, extinguish smoldering debris and further contain the fire’s perimeter. The cause of the fire is still under investigation,” the department added.