Los Angeles allows businesses to turn away patrons who aren’t wearing masks

A bicyclist wearing a mask pedals on Melrose Avenue. If he stops and goes inside a store, he’ll need to keep the mask on.(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to authorize businesses to refuse to admit or serve patrons not wearing a face covering.

The proposal was first introduced by Councilman Herb Wesson in July.

“Small business owners and their employees are risking their lives to stay afloat in the midst of this economic and public health crisis,” Wesson said at the time. “Wearing a mask saves lives, and this simple, common-sense law will save lives and allow us to beat this virus sooner rather than later.”

The council adopted the ordinance unanimously, with no discussion. Wesson, who is trailing in his bid for a seat on the L.A. County Board of Supervisors, was not present.

