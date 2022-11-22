A Los Angeles Animal Services worker went “above” and beyond to rescue a kitten in Canoga Park this week.

On Monday, Laena Peretz’s 6-month-old kitten bolted out into the yard after seeing a bug. The kitten then scaled a massive pine tree where it remained stuck for 48 hours.

Peretz contacted LA Animal Services for help and a crew showed up the next morning to lend a hand.

LA Animal Services workers strategize before scaling a 150-foot pine tree to rescue a kitten in Canoga Park on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 (Laena Peretz)

An LA Animal Services worker scaled a 150-foot pine tree to rescue a kitten in Canoga Park on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 (Laena Peretz)

The kitten’s primary rescuer, identified by Peretz as Bentley, is photographed after a successful rescue in Canoga Park on Nov. 22, 2022 (Laena Peretz)

Photos shared by Peretz shows a group of four strategizing on the ground below the tree before one of the workers began to scale the large tree.

The Animal Services worker, who Peretz said was named Bentley, remained in the tree for at least two hours while trying to coax the frightened kitten out of the tree.

After a long rescue effort, Peretz was reunited with her kitten and said she was thankful for the brave crew that dedicated so much time to ensure the kitten was safe.

“The organization deserves recognition,” Peretz said in an email to KTLA.