Los Angeles Animal Services has lowered the fees for adoptions as shelters across the city deal with crowding and max-capacity facilities.

LA Animal Services is particularly hoping to find adopters for medium- and large-sized dogs, which are often harder to place in permanent homes.

This Saturday, LA Animal Services will be providing extra incentive for people looking to add a bigger dog to their family. At the East Valley Animal Shelter in Van Nuys, those who adopt a larger dog will get to bring home their new friend with a free starter kit that includes a collar, leash, dog bed, toys and food. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is sponsored in part by SoCal Honda Dealers.

Another adoption event will be hosted on March 25 at the Chesterfield Square location in South Los Angeles.

Additionally, this weekend, adoption fees are being reduced at all six of LA Animal Services shelters for all dogs and cats. Adoption fees for dogs start at $51 ($75 for puppies) and $12.50 for cats ($25 for kittens).

“Our shelters are at critical capacity with dogs making up the greatest population in our six Centers. If you are able to foster or adopt, please open your heart and home to a new furry friend,” said Annette Ramirez, Interim General Manager for LA Animal Services.

Each animal adopted from LA Animal Services comes spayed or neutered, vaccinmated, licensed and microchipped. Adopters also receive a certificate that entitles them to $250 worth of follow-up veterinary care within the first two weeks of adoption. Dogs adopted from the shelters are also eligible for free training classes through Paws for Life K9 Rescue.

If you’re interested in adopting, you can visit the LA Animal Services website to see all the cats, dogs and rabbits that are available to take home.

Those interested in helping animals in need but are unable to provide a permanent home, are encouraged to try one of the other ways to help the animals in need. That includes volunteering to help at a local shelter, fostering an animal in your home, making a financial donation or simply sharing images of adoptable pets on social media.

LA Animal Services locations are open each Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are required during the week.