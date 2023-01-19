High tides have Southern California coastal areas on alert heading into the weekend.

Gusty winds of up to 25 knots and outer waters of up to 10 to 12 feet are expected, as is surf of 6 to 10 feet on the Central Coast and 4 to 7 feet on the coasts near the Los Angeles area, the National Weather Service announced.

The tides are expected to peak this weekend, the NWS added.

“Coastal flooding could occur, with sea water moving over some low lying areas near the beach. Take action to protect your property!,” the agency added.

With minor coastal flooding and minor erosion possible, the NWS added that drivers should never enter a flooded area or attempt to drive around barricades.