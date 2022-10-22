A cannabis dispensary in Beverly Grove was the victim of an early morning smash-and-grab burglary on Oct. 22, 2022 (ANG News)

A cannabis dispensary in Beverly Grove was broken into Saturday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

It happened around 6:05 a.m. at Serra on the 8100 block of W. 3rd Street.

Police responded to the shop and found the front glass doors shattered and items thrown on the ground.

Investigators believe that four men used “prying tools” to break the glass and gain entry into the business where they smashed more displays and rifled through various boxes.

The four suspects have been described as Hispanic or Black men, one who was wearing a black sweatshirt that said “Compton,” another who was wearing a black hoodie and gray pants, a third who was wearing a camouflage backpack and a fourth who was wearing all black except for a pair of white shoes.

It’s unclear exactly how much product was taken or if any cash was also stolen in the burglary.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about the burglary should contact the Los Angeles Police Department Wilshire Station at 213-473-0476.