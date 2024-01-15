Monday would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 95th birthday, and events honoring the late civil rights icon are taking place across L.A.

Among the most prominent celebrations is the 39th annual Kingdom Day Parade in South Los Angeles, which begins at 10 a.m. and starts at MLK Jr. Boulevard before turning onto Crenshaw Boulevard and then finishing at Leimert Park.

This year’s theme is “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop, Going to the Promised Land.”

Included in the festivities will be several bands, including the LAUSD All-City Band and the Compton High School Band, as well as floats sponsored by several foundations.

Visit the Kingdom Day Parade website for more information.

SoCal residents can visit other locations to learn about Dr. King including at the Skirball Cultural Center, where they are putting on an exhibit on Monday titled “This Light of Ours: Activist Photographers of the Civil Rights Movement.”

Admission is free, and more information can be found here.

Another event celebrating Dr. King’s life is taking place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, where an exhibit titled “Documenting a Movement” features two films that showcase the 1963 March on Washington.

For more information, click here.

Those who may not be able to leave their homes can participate in a virtual King Day celebration taking place at the National Civil Rights Museum – formerly the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, where Dr. King was assassinated – beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Included in the livestream will be performances and lectures discussing Dr. King’s impact and legacy.

Click here to find out more.

Visit the Discover Los Angeles website for more ways to celebrate MLK Day in the local area.