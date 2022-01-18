Los Angeles chosen to host Summit of the Americas in June

U.S. President Joe Biden Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador arrive for the North American Leaders’ Summit in the East Room of the White House on Nov. 18, 2021. (MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

Los Angeles has been chosen by the Biden administration to host this year’s Summit of the Americas, a key gathering that U.S. officials hope will help mend diplomatic fences in the Western Hemisphere, officials familiar with the decision said.

The White House is expected to announce later Tuesday that the meeting — to be held on U.S. soil for the second time since the forum was created nearly three decades ago — will take place in early June in Los Angeles.

The administration is expected to cite the city’s “deep and robust” ties throughout the hemisphere as one of the reasons it was selected, according to a White House official speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter ahead of the formal announcement.

President Biden will attend the meeting. Former President Trump skipped the last summit, which was held in Peru in 2018. The summit is scheduled to convene every three years, though it was delayed this time by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

