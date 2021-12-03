Los Angeles City Council approves contract with 2028 Olympic Games organizers

The entrance to the Los Angeles Coliseum, which hosted the 1932 and 1984 Summer Olympics, is shown in Aug. 31, 2015. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to approve a key contract with the organizers of 2028 Olympic Games that will serve as a blueprint for the city’s responsibilities ahead of the $7-billion sports event.

The council voted 11 to 2 to approve the agreement, with council members Nithya Raman and Mike Bonin opposing it. Councilman Joe Buscaino was absent.

Under the agreement, the city will provide “enhanced resources,” boosting police, fire, sanitation, traffic and parking control services during the 17 days of competition. The contract calls for the city and Olympic organizers to settle on a list of city services and costs by October 2025, with LA28 expected to pick up those costs.

The contract also addresses jobs, contracting and handling of the city’s homeless population, but leaves specifics to be hammered out in the coming years.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.