The Los Angeles City Council is poised to vote on two measures that would extend COVID-era protections to people who rent homes and apartments in the city.

L.A.’s current eviction moratorium is set to expire at the end of January.

On Tuesday, however, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors extended the county’s moratorium until March 31, which many believe also applies to city renters.

The first measure being considered by the council on Friday would require landlords to provide relocation assistance to renters who are displaced because of a steep rent increase.

The second measure would create a threshold for how much back rent is owned before a landlord can evict a tenant.

“I have a small number of units and I’m slowly allowing them to lay vacant because I just cannot absorb all the changing regulations that in many cases are unfair, like no rent increases for four years,” one landlord, Paul Genslinger, told KTLA Friday.

Tenant rights groups insist the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are still acute, and renters need protections to avoid becoming homeless.